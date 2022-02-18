© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
President Biden says Russia invasion in Ukraine will happen within days

By Asma Khalid
Published February 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST

President Biden spoke about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, as Russia appears ready to invade. He gives his remarks after convening key European leaders for an update.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
