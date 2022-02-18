Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
President Biden says Russia invasion in Ukraine will happen within days
Published February 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
President Biden spoke about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, as Russia appears ready to invade. He gives his remarks after convening key European leaders for an update.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.