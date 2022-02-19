© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

New Releases February 21, 2022

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Beach HouseOnce Twice MelodyRock
Scott HirschWindless DayRock Folk
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock +
Micki FreeTurquoise BlueBlues Rock
Bump BandOur Music - Feat. Bump FunkSoul Funk
*Sweet VirginiaLeaving AgainCountry Rock
Melissa Aldana12 StarsJazz
Jazz AllStarsJazz Allstars Vol 2Jazz
Joe AltermanThe Upside Of DownJazz
*Sugar's Pick