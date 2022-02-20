Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia could be waiting for Olympics to end to move forward with Ukraine invasion
Published February 20, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
As Vice President Harris noted Sunday, Ukraine is "virtually surrounded by Russian troops." Those troops are poised to invade Ukraine.
