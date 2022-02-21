Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Closing arguments are next in the hate crimes trial over Arbery's death
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men, who were convicted in state court for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago.
