Closing arguments are next in the hate crimes trial over Arbery's death

By A Martínez,
Debbie Elliott
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST

Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men, who were convicted in state court for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
