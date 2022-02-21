Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Controversy brews in India over school dress codes and Muslim headscarves
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
At a high school in southern India, Muslim girls now have to take off their hijabs inside. Six girls refused and sued — their fight has drawn attention to discrimination against Muslims in India.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.