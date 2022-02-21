Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Diplomatic talks continue over Ukraine. Will there be a Biden-Putin Summit?
Published February 21, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST
Russian military exercises are extended even as diplomatic efforts continue. The White House says President Biden is willing to meet with Putin "in principle" as long as Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.