© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

How China dominates the electric vehicle supply chain

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST

The entire auto industry is making a massive pivot to electric vehicles. The world is going to need a lot more batteries. And China dominates the supply chain.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske