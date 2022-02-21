© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Jury begins deliberations in hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers

By Debbie Elliott
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST

The jury has begun deliberations in the federal hate crimes trial of three white Georgia men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

