News brief: Possible Biden-Putin summit, hate crimes trial, regular health screenings
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
Biden agrees to a tentative meeting with Putin to discuss Ukraine. Closing arguments to begin in the hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery's killers. Doctors urge people to resume preventive care.
