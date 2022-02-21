Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Putin invading Ukraine would cost Russia billions. Here's a breakdown of the costs
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST
A Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine would cost billions. Russia's weak economy would face tough sanctions. And there are the political costs of alienating Europe and revitalizing NATO.
