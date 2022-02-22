Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty on hate crime charges
Published February 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
A jury in Brunswick, Ga., unanimously found defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.