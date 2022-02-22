Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Meta is spending billions on the metaverse. Here's what it's like on the inside
Published February 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
Facebook is banking everything on the metaverse. Our intrepid reporter dons a virtual reality headset to find out what Facebook's virtual world is all about, and how much more is left to do.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.