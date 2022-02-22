© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief: Russia faces sanctions, Russia sends 'peacekeepers' to Ukraine, Trump app

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST

U.S. imposes sanctions after Moscow recognizes two enclaves in Ukraine as independent. Ukraine says internationally recognized borders would remain that way. Donald Trump launches a social media app.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
