Talks in Vienna aim to revive the deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST
Negotiators from Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China are working in Vienna to restore the Iran nuclear agreement. Participants say they are closer than ever to reaching a deal.
