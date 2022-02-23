© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Corporate payouts in the opioid crisis are being finalized

Published February 23, 2022

Companies embroiled in the opioid crisis are finalizing mega-settlements. They are expected to pay more than $30 billion to settle claims that they fueled the deadly addiction epidemic.

