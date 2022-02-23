Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Corporate payouts in the opioid crisis are being finalized
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
Companies embroiled in the opioid crisis are finalizing mega-settlements. They are expected to pay more than $30 billion to settle claims that they fueled the deadly addiction epidemic.
