Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Morning news brief
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST
The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia after it moves troops into regions of Ukraine. The economic fallout from Ukraine may be felt at gas pumps. Final deals in the opioid crisis are expected soon.
