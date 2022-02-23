© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Morning news brief

Rachel Martin,
A Martínez
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM MST

The U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia after it moves troops into regions of Ukraine. The economic fallout from Ukraine may be felt at gas pumps. Final deals in the opioid crisis are expected soon.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
