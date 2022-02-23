Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Ukraine crisis drives up global energy prices
Published February 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST
The Russian military buildup that's threatening Ukraine is also driving up global energy prices. Oil has come close to $100 per barrel, a price not seen since 2014.
