Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Ukraine crisis drives up global energy prices

By Camila Domonoske
Published February 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST

The Russian military buildup that's threatening Ukraine is also driving up global energy prices. Oil has come close to $100 per barrel, a price not seen since 2014.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
