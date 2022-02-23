Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Ukraine's drift away from Russian influence
Published February 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST
Vladimir Putin is using his military to try and force Ukraine into Russia's orbit. But Ukrainians have been increasingly looking west, not east. The current offensive will only accelerate that shift.
