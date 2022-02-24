Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Biden's plans to hold Moscow accountable for invasion of Ukraine
Published February 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
President Biden announced a suite of new sanctions aimed at Russia's biggest banks and said Western leaders are determined to hold Moscow accountable for attacking Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.