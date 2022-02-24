Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Estonia's Ambassador to the U.S. weighs in on Russian invasion
Published February 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM MST
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of Estonia's foreign ministry and Estonia's Ambassador to the U.S. since 2018.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.