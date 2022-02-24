Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russian military blasts are felt in the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa
Published February 24, 2022 at 5:14 AM MST
Shelling can be heard across parts of Ukraine as Russia has begun its military action. In Odessa, Ukrainian's are packing up and leaving to seek shelter elsewhere.
