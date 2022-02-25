© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Florida museum works to preserve Trayvon Martin memorial

By Adrian Florido
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST

Ten years after Trayvon Martin's killing sparked the start of a racial justice movement, a small museum in Sanford, Fla., is working to preserve the Black teenager's legacy.

Adrian Florido
