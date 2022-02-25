Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Florida museum works to preserve Trayvon Martin memorial
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
Ten years after Trayvon Martin's killing sparked the start of a racial justice movement, a small museum in Sanford, Fla., is working to preserve the Black teenager's legacy.
