'Stand Your Ground' laws are linked to an increase in U.S. homicides, study says

By Cheryl Corley
Published February 25, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST

Trayvon Martin was killed a decade ago. The man who shot him used Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law as a successful defense. Critics say those laws are being abused and leading to more deaths.

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
