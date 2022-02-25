Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
'Stand Your Ground' laws are linked to an increase in U.S. homicides, study says
Published February 25, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST
Trayvon Martin was killed a decade ago. The man who shot him used Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law as a successful defense. Critics say those laws are being abused and leading to more deaths.
