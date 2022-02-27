© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Some Ukrainians are returning from abroad to help military efforts in their country

By Lauren Frayer
Published February 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST

Some Ukrainians who crossed the border into Poland are returning to Ukraine to enlist in the military and fight Russian invaders.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer