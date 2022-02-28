Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Ukrainian forces aren't backing down, 5 days after Russian attacks began
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:15 AM MST
The Ukrainian military is continuing its defense of the capital Kyiv, while Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet on the border with Belarus to try to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.
