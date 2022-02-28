© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ukrainian forces aren't backing down, 5 days after Russian attacks began

By Steve Inskeep,
Tim Mak
February 28, 2022

The Ukrainian military is continuing its defense of the capital Kyiv, while Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet on the border with Belarus to try to find a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

