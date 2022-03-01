Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
President Biden to deliver his 1st State of the Union address
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
President Biden delivers the State of the Union address Tuesday. He will talk about how inflation is hampering the country's economic progress, the status of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.