Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Prosecutors opened arguments in the 1st trial tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection

By Carrie Johnson
Published March 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST

Opening arguments were today in the first jury trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. A lawyer for defendant Guy Reffitt says he's simply a big talker.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
