The Jan. 6 panel says Trump likely broke laws in trying to overturn the election
Published March 3, 2022 at 5:28 AM MST
In a court filing, the select committee says evidence "provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding" that Trump broke the law with his efforts to obstruct the counting of electoral votes.
