Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief: nuclear plant seized, Russian bombardments, Trial related to Jan. 6

By A Martínez,
Rachel Martin
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST

Russian forces have captured Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russia has made big gains in southern Ukraine. Testimony began in the first trial connected with the insurrection at the Capitol.

