U.S. lawmakers are using the Ukraine crisis to push for domestic energy production
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
The U.S. oil and gas industry and its backers are seizing on the war in Ukraine to promote domestic energy production. Opponents say it makes more sense to ramp up renewable energy.
