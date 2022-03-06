Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Pregnant people who contract COVID-19 are at a higher risk for death
Published March 6, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST
Adrian Florido speaks to University of Utah Health's Dr. Torri Metz about the dangers of being pregnant and unvaccinated for COVID-19
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.