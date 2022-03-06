Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Some countries are choosing to maintain their ties with Russia
Published March 6, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
While most countries have opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many others are keeping their Russia ties intact. Their reasons range from practical matters — such as trade — to ideological.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.