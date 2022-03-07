© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
How Biden's new 'test to treat' COVID plan works — and why it might not be enough

By Pien Huang
Published March 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST

A new program will pair tests and COVID pills in pharmacies, solving some of the timing issues with the pills. This is currently limited to pharmacies that have an on-site prescribing clinician.

