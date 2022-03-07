Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
If you watched TV recently, you might be wondering what decade it is
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
The 90s are all over our screens. Most recently there is Hulu's s Pam & Tommy. It is one example of the shows and movies that are revisiting people — and scandals — of the decade.
