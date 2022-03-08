Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, gas prices, anti-lynching measure
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Where do diplomatic talks stand in the efforts to end the war in Ukraine? U.S. gas prices surge to above $4 a gallon. A bill to make lynching a federal hate crime is on its way to President Biden.
