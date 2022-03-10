Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Soaring gas prices have Biden talking up the importance of domestic drilling
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Russia's war on Ukraine and the resulting oil price spike have forced the Biden White House to consider all kinds of measures for fossil fuel that it once would have shunned.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.