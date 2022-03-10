© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

What does Ukraine need to continue its fight against Russia?

By Leila Fadel,
Tom Bowman
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST

How can the U.S. help Ukraine's air defense? The U.S. turned aside one plan to send Ukraine's planes. The Pentagon said the country has planes, and need anti-aircraft missiles more.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman