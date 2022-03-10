Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
What does Ukraine need to continue its fight against Russia?
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST
How can the U.S. help Ukraine's air defense? The U.S. turned aside one plan to send Ukraine's planes. The Pentagon said the country has planes, and need anti-aircraft missiles more.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.