Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump's former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

By A Martínez,
Susan Davis
Published June 30, 2022 at 3:06 AM MDT

The House Jan. 6 panel has issued a subpoena for former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. The committee is asking him to appear for a deposition next week.

