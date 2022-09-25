Sunday Puzzle: Find the sport!

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence conceals the name of a sport in consecutive letters. You name the sports.

Ex. Look — a rat! Eek! --> KARATE

1. He was a dumb ox in grade school.

2. This is your classic rickety chair.

3. My family has always gotten Nissans.

4. The rainbow lingered for more than an hour.

5. With enough cash — and ballots — you can get elected.

6. This historian is the best researcher you'll find.

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. If you squish the lowercase letters "r" and "n" together, they look like an "m." Think of a word that ends in the consecutive letters "r-n." Squish them together to get a homophone of a synonym of the first word. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Darn --> damn

Winner: Kel Hanlon of Jessup, Maryland



This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Take the name of a large financial corporation in 10 letters. Drop the fourth and fifth letters. Move the sixth and seventh letters fo the front. You'll name a person associated with financial misdeeds. What is the company, and who is the person?



