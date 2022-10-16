Sunday Puzzle: Words of a feather

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two words that are in the same category of things.

Ex. DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs)

1. FEATHER TAUNT

2. MARKS VENUES

3. STATUE COUNTRY

4. LATKE POUND

5. SCORN BERET

6. CLOSEST SHALL

7. BLUSH CHARTER

8. PREACH BANDANA

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Melissa DePaola, of Newnan, Ga. Name two things that many houses are built with: "[blank] and [blank]." Drop the first letter of the first thing. Change the last two letters of the second thing to a "Y." And you'll name a popular TV show, "[blank] and [blank]." What show is it?

Challenge answer: Brick and mortar, Rick and Morty

Winner: Kristofer Marks of Olympia, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Edelheit of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Think of a pair of two-syllable words that are pronounced the same, except one is accented on the first syllable while the other is accented on the second. The word that's accented on the first syllable is associated with confrontation, while the word that's accented on the second syllable is associated with cooperation. What words are these?

