Ultrarunner Camille Herron ran 100 miles in world record time — or so it seemed

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ultra runner Camille Herron ran 100 miles in world record time - 12 hours, 41 minutes, 11 seconds - 100 miles. Or so it seemed. Later, the track was remeasured. USA Track & Field officials claim the course was 716 feet short. They do not recognize her record. Herron tells The Washington Post it seemed like 100 miles to her. And she hopes to run it again because she is in the best shape of her life. It's MORNING EDITION.