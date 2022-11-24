© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. House considers creating a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation

By Susan Davis
Published November 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST

The U.S. House is considering whether to create a new delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation to make good on an 1836 treaty.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis