89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days. We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org. We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
Encore: Sylvan Esso ditches its guiding principles of pop for album 'No Rules Sandy'
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.