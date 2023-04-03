© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
World's biggest ice carousel starts spinning

By Matt Ozug,
Jonaki Mehta
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT

On Saturday, the Northern Maine Ice Busters created the world's largest ice carousel, a rotating disk of ice on a frozen Long Lake in Madawaska.

Matt Ozug
Jonaki Mehta
