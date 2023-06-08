© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.

Biden meets with U.K. PM Rishi Sunak about Northern Ireland and war in Ukraine

By Franco Ordoñez
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT

President Biden meets U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and developments in Northern Ireland.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez