© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.

A lesser-known influence on jazz music: opera

By Scott Simon
Published June 10, 2023 at 6:42 AM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Givonna Joseph of Loyola University New Orleans and Gwen Thompkins of WWNO radio about the influence of opera on jazz music.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon