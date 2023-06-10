The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.
Nathan Go on his new book 'Forgiving Imedia Marcos'
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.