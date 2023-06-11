© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.

Politics chat: Trump's indictment may not affect his popularity with supporters

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Asma Khalid
Published June 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT

What former President Trump's indictment on federal charges means for his political future and that of his key rivals.

