The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. An integral part of our transmitter is being repaired. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online. We thank all of our listeners for your patience and will have the signal back up as soon as possible.
Remembering trailblazing economist William Spriggs
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.