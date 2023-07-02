© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: Time To Flip-Flop!

By Will Shortz
Published July 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM MDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some clues. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those to start the answer to the clue.

Ex. Name for a cat --> TABBY

1. Part of the foot

2. Scrabble unit

3. Greek hero

4. Jesuit school

5. Thesaurus author

6. Prophet in the Bible

7. Gun part

8. Chocolaty dessert

9. Italian restaurant offering

10. Mushroom

11. Nobel science

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a well-known TV character (5,6). Change the first letter of the first name to a Y and read it backward. You'll get a synonym of the character's last name. Who was it?

Challenge answer: Della Street (from "Perry Mason") --> alley, street

Winner: Kendra Armer of San Carlos, California.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Darwin Lange, of Mandan, N.D. Name a sports facility in two words. (This is a general term, not a specific place.) Three consecutive letters in the first word also appear consecutively in the second word. If you reverse these three letters, you'll name something seen in this sports facility. What is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
